Trump tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada take effect

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Donald Trump's tariffs against Mexico, China and Canada are now in effect.

The Chinese government has already started to retaliate after Trump doubled the tariffs on goods from the country to 20 percent.

The moves could be felt in the pockets of Americans in the coming weeks, particularly when it comes to buying produce and vehicles.

Markets tumbled Monday in anticipation of the Trump tariffs and the potential for a budding trade war.

The tariffs are something the president has long threatened.

Meanwhile, Canada is imposing a 25 percent tariff on American goods.

The Canada and Mexico tariffs were supposed to start last month but Trump agreed to a 30-day suspension to negotiate.

Economists warn that American businesses will pay these tariffs and those costs will be passed onto consumers.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul will be holding a roundtable discussion with farmers and agriculture leaders impacted by the tariffs.

