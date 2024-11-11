Trump nominates Rep. Elise Stefanik of NY to serve as US ambassador to United Nations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President-elect Donald Trump selected Rep. Elise Stefanik to be his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, multiple Trump officials confirmed to ABC News.

The president-elect said in a statement to ABC News, "I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter."

Republican Rep. Stefanik won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York last Tuesday.

Stefanik built up a national profile as an unwavering ally of President-elect Trump and as a sharp-tongued partisan critic.

First elected to Congress in 2014 at age 30, she eventually shed her early reputation as a moderate Republican and rose to become the highest-ranking woman in the House Republican leadership.

Stefanik represents a largely rural northern New York district that includes some of the most sparsely populated parts of the state.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

