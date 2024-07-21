Trump railed against Biden in a post on TruthSocial

Clintons endorse Harris after President Biden announces he's dropping out of 2024 presidential race

Following President Joe Biden's announcement that he is leaving the 2024 race against Donald Trump, reactions from all sides of the isle have poured in.

Here are reactions from lawmakers and public officials.

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, saying in a statement that they would "fight with everything we've got" to elect her.

"We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her," they wrote.

Jill Biden and the Biden family