President Joe Biden to make live appearance on 'The View' today on ABC

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden will join the co-hosts of 'The View' Wednesday morning in the show's New York City studio.

Biden's appearance marks the first live appearance by a sitting president on the show and only the second time a sitting president has visited the show. Former President Barack Obama made history with his visit, which was pre-recorded and aired on July 29, 2010.

Biden is in New York following his his farewell address to the U.N. General Assembly.

This will be Biden's 10th appearance on "The View," the most recent being March 24, 2020, when he was vice president and in the middle of his White House campaign.

On Wednesday, he is expected to discuss his legacy, including the administration's accomplishments, his hopes for the remaining months in the White House, and the state of the 2024 campaign. It is his first interview since the ABC News presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.