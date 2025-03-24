Trump suggests Tesla vandals should face 20 years in jail, be sent to El Salvador

A Tesla car dealership was vandalized in Buffalo Grove with graffiti critical of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, police said.

President Donald Trump seemed to issue a warning to individuals who participate in Tesla vandalisms, as reports of destruction to vehicles, dealerships and charging stations surge across the country.

Early Friday morning, Trump posted on his social media platform: "People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes funders. WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!"

He also suggested those found guilty of participating in Tesla-related crimes could be sent to prison in El Salvador, referring to the administration's controversial move to deport alleged gang members to the country after Trump signed a proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act even though a court order temporarily blocked the authority.

"I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla," Trump said in a posting. "Perhaps they would serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions."

Recent attacks aimed at Tesla have been reported in Seattle, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Charleston and other cities across the United States since Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his role with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

In a public announcement Friday evening, the FBI said incidents targeting Teslas have been recorded in at least nine states since January, including arson, gunfire and graffiti.

"These criminal actions appear to have been conducted by lone offenders, and all known incidents occurred at night," the FBI said in the public service announcement. "Individuals require little planning to use rudimentary tactics, such as improvised incendiary devices and firearms, and may perceive these attacks as victimless property crimes."

The FBI urged the public to be vigilant and to look out for suspicious activity in areas around Tesla dealerships.

When asked about his comments at the White House on Friday afternoon, Trump called the vandalism suspects "terrorists" and appeared to argue what was happening with Tesla vehicles was worse than what happened during the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

"You didn't have that on Jan. 6, I can tell you. You didn't have anything like that on Jan. 6, which is sort of amazing," Trump said.

Three people have been charged for their alleged involvement in recent attacks against Tesla properties in Salem, Oregon; Loveland, Colorado; and North Charleston, South Carolina. Adam Lansky of Salem was charged with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device on March 5, Lucy Grace Nelson of Lyons, Colorado, was charged with one count of malicious destruction of property on Feb. 27 and Daniel Clarke-Pounder of North Charleston was charged with arson on March 15, according to federal prosecutors.

Both Lansky and Clarke-Pounder have not entered any pleas, but Nelson pleaded not guilty on March 11, according to court records.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also spoke out against the Tesla vandalisms, saying on Thursday the three suspects will face the "full force of the law" for allegedly using Molotov cocktails to set fire to the electric vehicles and charging stations.

"The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Bondi said in a statement. "Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars."

More Tesla incidents continue to pop up across the country, with the latest occurring in Fargo, North Dakota, early Friday morning, where fire crews found "a small fire in wood chips at the base of the electric vehicle chargers in the parking lot," according to the Fargo Fire Department.

Officials said the fire is considered "suspicious" and the cause of the fire is under investigation. It is unclear whether the fire damaged the chargers, authorities said.

The New York City Police Department is also asking for the public's help in identifying two men who spray-painted a swastika on a Cyber Truck on Thursday. The incident is being investigated by the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force.

In addition to the company dealing with the recent attacks, Tesla's stocks have tumbled nearly 48% this year and in recent weeks, four top officers at the company have sold off $100 million in stock, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk, the owner of X, reposted reactions to Trump's comments on Friday, including one that said "ESPECIALLY the funders" should be held responsible for these attacks.

A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.