Preston High School, longtime all-girls Catholic school in the Bronx, closing at end of school year

THROGGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) -- An all-girls Catholic school in the Bronx is soon to be closed.

Preston High School, located in Throggs Neck, on Wednesday announced it will be closing down at the end of the school year after 75 years.

Students, parents and alumni were shocked by the late night email from administrators saying students would need to find another place to finish their high school careers.

"This mansion has been here for 75 years," said Preston HS junior Cielo John. "Like this is not this is not just community is not school. This is history that they are trying to erase from us. This is the fact that they're trying to take away education and young women in the Bronx."

The school's Board of Trustees said declining enrollment, financial limitations and aging infrastructure led to the stunning decision. The board had been mulling over options for the school's waterfront property since 2019, and discussions to purchase the land by the school had been ongoing for 18 months.

"It's unrealistic based on historical trends to expect enrollment to reach a level that would allow Preston to thrive," the trustees said in part of a statement.

Preston HS principal Jennifer Connolly sent a follow up email stating the Sisters of the Divine Compassion, the owners of the property, were presented an offer that was not in the best interest of the school.

"This wasn't the school's decision or the principal or the teachers," said Maria Degliuomini. "There's been a huge increase in enrollment over the past four years."

A Facebook and Instagram have popped up since the school's announcement, while one parent has posted a petition online.

Students and parents are planning on holding a rally outside the school and at Sisters of the Divine Compassion tomorrow and this weekend.

"I want so many more generations to be the next class graduating this amazing school and this community that we have built," said Preston HS senior Amber Garcia. "So truly, it's devastating."

In the Bronx, Our Lady of Refuge, St. Lucy School and All Hollows High School are all set to close after the 2025 academic school year. St. Mark Evangelist School is also closing down in June.

