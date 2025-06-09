Protest expected in NYC after Trump's travel ban takes effect to 12 nations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Donald Trump's travel ban to citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States, took effect Monday morning.

This, as the Trump administration continues their immigration enforcement efforts which is a flashback to part of the policy he put in place during his first term in office.

Monday morning, protests are expected at Foley Square as immigration advocates will gather, to sound off on this policy.

The proclamation that the president had signed impacts citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

It also imposes heightened restrictions on people from places like Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela who are outside the U.S. and don't hold a valid visa.

President Trump tied the new ban to the terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado saying it underscored the dangers posed by visitors who overstay their visa.

U.S. officials say the man charged in the attack is from Egypt and overstayed his tourist visa.

The new ban does not revoke visas previously issued to people from countries on the list according to guidance issued to all U.S. diplomatic missions.

Travelers with previously issued visas, should still be able to enter the U.S., even after the ban takes effect.

Eyewitness News spoke with one Haitian American responding to the restrictions, in the eye of those running from violence and unrest.

"It's just really bad right now and I feel like people needing to escape to live life, literally, and I think it sucks that people are being denied that access," they said. "I don't think it's a good thing. I think it's very upsetting to see and hear and I hope that times get better."

