Protest against Mayor Eric Adams planned after he no-shows at Democratic Primary forum

Phil Taitt reports on the mayoral forum and Adams' decision not to attend.

Phil Taitt reports on the mayoral forum and Adams' decision not to attend.

Phil Taitt reports on the mayoral forum and Adams' decision not to attend.

Phil Taitt reports on the mayoral forum and Adams' decision not to attend.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be a rally on Thursday calling for New York Governor Kathy Hochul to remove New York City Mayor Eric Adams from office.

At noon demonstrators are expected to gather in Foley Square and then march to City Hall.

Governor Hochul says she does not intend to use her authority to oust the embattled mayor.

Instead, she is pushing to limit his powers with a series of guardrails and install a new state inspector general to oversee city operations.

This all comes as the mayor was a no-show at a Democratic forum.

He cited his federal corruption case as the reason for not attending.

Mayor Adams followed a filed motion by his attorneys, to have the corruption case against him dismissed because of what they call 'prosecutorial misconduct' due to leaks coming from the Justice Department. The mayor maintains his innocence.

"My counsel stated there is decision coming down on the 14th, let's allow the court to do this process," Adams said.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, New York State Senators Jessica Ramos (D-13th District) and Zellnor Myrie (D-20th District), former Assemblyman Michael Blake, former City Comptroller Scott Stringer and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani all pitched their cases to New Yorkers.

"New York City is the greatest city in the world," Mamdani said. "And it is not because of the leadership, if you can call it that, coming out to City Hall today, it's not because of the failed leaders trying to make a comeback today. We don't need leaders of past to take us to the future. It is time for us to turn the page."

"If you can't come stand before the people who make this city run and answer their questions then you should not be running for mayor," Lander said.

The crowded field of candidates took to the stage at Borough of Manhattan Community College in Tribeca, hosted by District 37, the city's largest union of municipal workers.

The union had supported Adams back in 2021, but has not yet made an endorsement in this year's race.

Meantime, Governor Andrew Cuomo who hasn't tossed his hat into the ring, was scrutinized by possible soon-to-be opponents.

The mayor took a shot at potential opponents, saying no candidate should be able to stay on the sidelines and send out hints for a run.

The former governor's announcement could come as soon as this weekend. We're also waiting see if City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams announces her candidacy.

Political strategist Hank Sheinkopf said neither Cuomo nor the mayor needed to take part in the early candidate gatherings.

"There's always going to be questions about the mayor's legal spat, but his politics, well, what do you need to get in if you're the mayor? Why do you get in a group of people who aren't your equals? You try to make them better than you by giving them the opportunity to attack you," Sheinkopf said. "The smart move is let them all boil their own juices, move ahead and meet voters."

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.