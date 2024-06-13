Protesters chant 'raise your hand if you're a Zionist' aboard New York City subway

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- What is heard aboard the New York City subway car on Monday is no longer a matter of free speech. Asking Zionists to identify themselves the NYPD is now considering an implicit threat.

A complaining witness has come forward and the NYPD is asking other riders who were aboard that subway car and who felt threatened to similarly come forward.

The subway ride in question happened on June 10 at the 14th Street-Union Square subway station.

Apparent pro-Palestinian protesters called out, "Raise your hand if you're a Zionist... this is your chance to get out...," as part of a call-and-response chant.

The leader of the chant concluded, "OK, no Zionists, we're good." At the time of the chant, the subway train was halted and the car's doors were open.

The apparent protesters had in the minutes before been rallying above ground at Union Square.

Detectives are now working to identify the masked leader of the call-and-response so they can file charges of attempted coercion, police sources told ABC News.

Phil Taitt has the latest on a the string of acts of vandalism linked to the war in the Middle East.

