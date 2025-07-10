Protesters clash with ICE agents outside SF immigration courthouse, video shows

Video shows protesters clashing with ICE agents, trying to stop an alleged deportation outside the San Francisco's immigration courthouse on Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO -- There was a tense confrontation outside San Francisco's immigration courthouse on Tuesday.

Mission Local news service recorded video outside the courthouse on Montgomery Street.

You can see protesters clashing with ICE agents, trying to stop an alleged deportation.

Our partners at the San Francisco Standard say people were clinging to an ICE vehicle as it drove away, and that one protester cut her knee falling off the vehicle.

San Francisco Police Department says it wasn't involved in the incident, although protesters say officers were present.