Protesters fill Lower Manhattan to push against tide of Federal cuts

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Protesters filled Foley Square on Saturday morning and marched through Lower Manhattan to push against the tide of federal cuts.

It has hit hard for attorney Christopher Fasano, who has two children.

"We all work at CFPB and other agencies because we want to serve the American public. We are passionate about what we do," he said.

Fasano lost his job last month without any severance or health care coverage when the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found itself in the crosshairs of DOGE. He argues his agency protects consumers where it counts -- their wallets.

"This is not about fraud and abuse, this is about enriching a billionaire class at the expense of the American public," Fasano adds.

"We protect people from Wall Street," said former Federal employee Jasmine McAllister.

Then there is Lorrain Millan, who runs a clinic on Staten Island for those with disabilities. She fears they are now at risk of losing their Medicaid benefits.

"A lot of my clients are able bodied but not able-minded," Millan says.

Protesters also staged a die-in, right in front of the Stock Exchange to underscore their anger at wealthy supporters of Federal cuts.

There were also signs of fraying at the edges. A number of protestors were furious with Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer who voted for the Republican funding bill which prevents a government shutdown.

"He made a serious miscalculation -- they say he gave away the only leverage they had," said Chris Lyon.

Despite outrage among demonstrators, President Trump continues the hunt for fraud and abuse in the government -- insisting this is his mandate.

