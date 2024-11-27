Public delivery lockers in NYC help residents keep packages safe from porch pirates

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, New York City (WABC) -- Public delivery lockers in New York City are helping residents get the deliveries they paid for and keeping them safe.

They are all free for anyone who wants to use them. They're equipped with cameras and lighting to make sure it's safe for people picking up and dropping off.

"It says it's been delivered and I'm saying how can they deliver it and it's still not here?" said Vincent Hicks, a Washington Heights resident.

That's a moment many of us have experienced and sometimes even seen happening.

New York City leaders are taking another step to crack down on porch pirates with more public lockers.

"For many New Yorkers the idea of a package room or secure mail area is a foreign concept and secure package delivery is not available," said Ydanis Rodriguez, DOT commissioner.

Customers can sign up for the free service and scan a QR code to access the locker and get their package.

The pilot program launched in April and the new location in Washington Heights is the 19th location placed throughout the city.

The program is about security, but also about the environment.

It has eliminated more than 9,700 stops in New York City and for all of us that experience congestion it's not nice to get a few stops and trucks off the roads.

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, it's another reason to keep packages secure.

ABC News recently shared an urgent warning from police about organized criminal groups who are targeting FedEx deliveries of new iPhones.

One woman had five iPhones delivered by FedEx, but one minute later, a suspect was seen on camera swiping the package.

Authorities say the crooks are often disguised as legitimate delivery personnel to blend in.

