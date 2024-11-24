Record number of Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving holiday across the U.S.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With just four days away, a record-breaking number of Americans are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The AAA is projecting nearly 80 million Americans will hit the roads for 50 miles or more between Tuesday, November 26 and Monday, December 2.

If you're renting a car, travel experts suggest to reserve ahead of time and arrive early to pick up your vehicle to beat long lines. Drivers can also expect to see lower prices at the pump this year, as the AAA predicts the national gas average to drop below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021.

Meanwhile, the TSA is predicting more than 18 million people will travel by air during the same time frame, marking a 6% increase from Thanksgiving last year.

Eyewitness News caught up with some travelers at LaGuardia Airport on Friday looking to beat the holiday travel rush.

"Work has been long, it's been very stressful, and I wanted to make sure that I prioritize spending quality time with my family, so that's why I took the entire week off," said Briana Brown, a holiday traveler.

The FAA is predicting the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to be the busiest day for air travel, with more than 50,000 flights forecasted across the country, but airports are prepared for an increase of travelers starting Friday.

"I think getting home is important -- just like get through the day and then you're home and it's fine," said traveler Julia Femia.

ALSO READ: Thanksgiving holiday rush starts early at LaGuardia Airport

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest live from LaGuardia Airport as TSA prepares for a record number of holiday travelers.

Officials recommend that people download their airline's app to check on their flight status before heading to the airport. They also say travelers should get to the airport early so they have enough time to get through security.

But while many at LaGuardia were flying to see family, Fredrick Robinson on the other hand was traveling for work.

"When you're traveling for pleasure and to see family and just enjoy time with the people you love, you're willing to accept the frustration and all the things that come with holiday travel," Robinson said. "But when you're traveling for other reasons and you're kind of subjected to those frustrations, it's a little bit different."

In the Tri-State area, the Port Authority anticipates about 3.2 million people to travel through area airports starting this Monday through the Monday after Thanksgiving, a 2% increase from 2023.

And with crowds, unpredictable weather and a shortage of air traffic controllers, comes the potential for delays.

Officials are reminding travelers that because of the anticipated crowds, it's particularly important to give yourself extra time, not just once you're at the airport, but also to get to the airport - heavy traffic and lack of available parking is expected as well.

When it comes to heading home from the holiday, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest.

Macy's newest Parade character balloons will take center stage at the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28.

