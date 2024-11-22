Thanksgiving holiday travel rush starts early at LaGuardia Airport

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest live from LaGuardia Airport as TSA prepares for a record number of holiday travelers.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest live from LaGuardia Airport as TSA prepares for a record number of holiday travelers.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest live from LaGuardia Airport as TSA prepares for a record number of holiday travelers.

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest live from LaGuardia Airport as TSA prepares for a record number of holiday travelers.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thanksgiving may still be days away - but for some people at LaGuardia Airport on Friday, the holiday starts now.

"Work has been long, it's been very stressful, and I wanted to make sure that I prioritize spending quality time with my family, so that's why I took the entire week off," said Briana Brown.

The Thanksgiving travel period is expanding.

The FAA still predicts Tuesday to be the busiest day for air travel - with more than 50,000 flights forecasted across the country - but airports are prepared for an increase of travelers starting Friday.

"I think getting home is important and just like get through the day and then you're home and its fine," said Julia Femia.

But while many at LaGuardia on Friday were flying to see family, Fredrick Robinson was traveling for work.

"When you're traveling for pleasure and to see family and just enjoy time with the people you love, you're willing to accept the frustration and all the things that come with holiday travel," Robinson said. "But when you're traveling for other reasons and you're kind of subjected to those frustrations, it's a little bit different."

The Port Authority anticipates about 3.2 million people to travel through area airports starting this Monday through the Monday after Thanksgiving -- that's a 2% increase from 2023.

And with crowds, unpredictable weather and a shortage of air traffic controllers, comes the potential for delays.

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's newest Parade character balloons will take center stage at the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 28.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.