Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: Start time, balloons, performers and more

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City Thursday, November 28 featuring 22 floats, 39 balloons, and celebrity performances by the likes of T-Pain and Idina Menzel.

Millions of spectators will line the 2.5-mile parade route to see the procession of floats and bands and those giant balloons.

The holiday tradition will be kicked off by actor Alison Brie.

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. at West 77th Street and Central Park West and ends at Herald Square, home of Macy's flagship store.

The best places to watch are along Central Park West, between West 75th and West 61st Streets, and along Sixth Avenue, between West 59th and West 38th Streets.

Get there early to claim the best spots.

SECURITY

Spectators should avoid bringing large bags, umbrellas, backpacks, and strollers.

2024 BALLOONS

There will be six new featured character balloons, including Minnie Mouse, Extraordinary Noorah" with The Elf on the Shelf, "Gabby's Dollhouse," "Goku" and "Spider-Man."

The "Gabby's Dollhouse" float will include a 55-foot-tall (17-meter-tall) balloon featuring Gabby and Pandy Paws that will have 10 different shades of pink.

FLOATS

New floats include ones from brands like Disney Cruise Line, Haribo, "Wednesday" from Netflix," Universal Orlando Resorts and "The Grannies Car" from BBC Studios' "Bluey." Nickelodeon and Paramount's "Dora the Explorer" will have both a float and a balloon.

One new float will spotlight the Rao's food brand, featuring a knight and a dragon in battle made with actual pasta elements.

CELEBRITY PERFORMERS

A eclectic group of stars, including reality TV's Ariana Madix, Broadway belter Idina Menzel, and hip-hop's T-Pain headline the event.

Music performers The War and Treaty, Lea Salonga, Kylie Cantrall, The Temptations, Chlöe, Charli D'Amelio, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Rachel Platten, Bishop Briggs, Joey McIntyre, Natti Natasha and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia, are also slated to perform.

Broadway will be represented by performances from "Death Becomes Her," "Hell's Kitchen" and "The Outsiders," as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes and "Riverdance" dancers.

Members of the New York Liberty, who earlier this month won their first-ever WNBA Championship, will march alongside their popular mascot, Ellie the Elephant.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

