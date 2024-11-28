21 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested after briefly stopping Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A group of protesters briefly halted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade before the NYPD swooped in to clear the route in Manhattan.

Twenty-one pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested.

For the second year in a row, the group ran in front of the Ronald McDonald float to briefly stop the parade.

This year, they jumped the barricades at West 55th Street just after 9:30 a.m.

Many sat on the ground, locking arms and chanting "Free, free Palestine!"

Others held a banner behind them, reading "Don't celebrate genocide! Arms embargo now."

The crowd was not happy about the brief interruption, first booing the protesters and then cheering as police picked them up and dragged them away.

The parade was delayed for about five minutes as the 21 protesters were removed from the roadway.

Charges against them are pending.

Phil Taitt reports from along the parade route.

