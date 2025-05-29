Public safety job fair held in Queens to help boost ranks in New York City agencies

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Have you ever imagined what it would be like to fight fires, or slap handcuffs on bad guys? Now is your chance to do it for real.

New York City is hiring for a list of roles, and some interested applicants started the process Wednesday night at a job fair in Queens.

Ayanna Sutherland just graduated with a master's degree in public administration. She's very proud, but now it's time for her to find a new job.

"It's impossible that you can work two jobs, raise your children, you know, have an active social life, and still pursue your educational goals," Sutherland said.

So, she drove out from Brooklyn to Bayside High School in Queens for a New York City public safety job fair put together by Deputy Mayor Kaz Daughtry.

About 250 people showed up to talk to different city agencies about joining their ranks.

"I guarantee you it's going to change your life," Daughtry said.

Heavy workloads, among other challenges, have led to increased vacancies in public safety roles. For instance, many NYPD officers have left before receiving their full pensions, and Daughtry says the city is looking to fill those gaps.

"It's not just the police department, it's the fire department, probation department, sanitation police," Daughtry said. "I'm looking to fill every last one of those lines, as per the mayor and it's very important to him. He says that we have to boost up our public safety numbers, and this is what we're doing here today."

The city is also hoping to get more lifeguards as summer approaches.

Zara Aminyer, 15, was excited to learn that was an option.

"I've always been interested in swimming and helping people, and it's outside. So, I'm not stuck at home in the summer," Aminyer said.

She says she's learned a lot as well.

"They have so many officer positions here and they have so many administrative positions here," she said. "So, it's like, whatever I choose, I can go for."

The Deputy Mayor's Office says it plans to hold more recruiting events this year in other boroughs as well to fill some of those vacant roles, even interviewing people on the spot, so officials suggest bringing a resume.

