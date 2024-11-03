Pumpkins smashed at composting event in Hudson River Park

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's that time of year when smashing pumpkins are a hit at Manhattan's Hudson River Park.

Organizers urged everyone to bring their jack-o-lanterns and Halloween ornaments - then, the pumpkins were reduced to little pieces.

The event was not just a workout, but it had a purpose. Chunks of the pumpkins will be composted and used in city parks.

Throughout Hudson River Park's Community Compost Program, 71,000 pounds of compost have already been collected this year to support sustainability efforts across the park.

