Puppies learn how to help visually impaired travelers get to their flights at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A training session at Newark Airport was more than a simple case of puppy love.

Puppies were learning how to help visually impaired travelers get to and onto their flights.

300 volunteers recently helped teach 260 dogs how to comfortably navigate a busy terminal filled with passengers.

The Seeing Group has been teaming up with the Port Authority for three decades to carry out these training exercises.

