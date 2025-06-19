NYPD search for five men accused of beating man outside of NYC bar

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a group of five men accused of assaulting and injuring a man in Queens.

It happened at 4 a.m. on June 7 in front of a bar on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Officials say the victim, a 36-year-old man, got into a verbal dispute with a group of five men.

The group surrounded him and began to punch and kick him. One suspect pulled out a knife while another threatened the victim.

Two other suspects took turns beating the victim with a wooden stick.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his head and lower back.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspects fled on foot, traveling northbound on 78 Street towards 37 Avenue.

NYPD

The first sought individual is described as a male with light complexion. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue t-shirt and black pants.

The second sought individual is described as a male with light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants with a black hat.

The third sought individual is described as male with light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with light blue pants.

The fourth sought individual is described as a male with light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue pants and a black hat.

The fifth sought individual is described as a male with light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat.

