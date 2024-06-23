Murder inside Queens bodega prompts calls for more security

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A killing inside a Queens bodega prompted a small business group to demand beefed-up security.

On Saturday night, a man ran into Sammy's Gourmet Deli on Jamaica Avenue asking for help.

The workers watched in horror as an attacker stabbed the man to death.

The details remain sketchy, but one worker says the victim was chased into the store.

