Police investigating fatal stabbing of a man inside Queens nightclub

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed in a dispute inside an Astoria, Queens, nightclub.

The 55-year-old victim got into a dispute inside Agenda Restaurant on 31st Street just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

He was struck in the chest and rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.

Police are investigating the motive behind the stabbing.

