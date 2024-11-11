Police investigating fatal stabbing of a man inside Queens nightclub

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed in a dispute inside an Astoria, Queens, nightclub.
The 55-year-old victim got into a dispute inside Agenda Restaurant on 31st Street just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.
He was struck in the chest and rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.
Police are investigating the motive behind the stabbing.
----------
