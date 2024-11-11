24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Police investigating fatal stabbing of a man inside Queens nightclub

Monday, November 11, 2024 3:35PM
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed in a dispute inside an Astoria, Queens, nightclub.

The 55-year-old victim got into a dispute inside Agenda Restaurant on 31st Street just before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

He was struck in the chest and rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.

Police are investigating the motive behind the stabbing.

