"Know Your Rights" workshop held in Jackson Heights to prepare migrant communities for ICE raids

Sonia Rincon has more on the forum held in Queens designed to equip migrant communities with vital information if they come face-to-face with ICE agents.

Sonia Rincon has more on the forum held in Queens designed to equip migrant communities with vital information if they come face-to-face with ICE agents.

Sonia Rincon has more on the forum held in Queens designed to equip migrant communities with vital information if they come face-to-face with ICE agents.

Sonia Rincon has more on the forum held in Queens designed to equip migrant communities with vital information if they come face-to-face with ICE agents.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- In the past two weeks, more than 8,700 immigrants have been arrested and nearly 6,000 of them have been deported, with the Tri-State area seeing its fair share of raids as well.

On Tuesday, a group gathered in Jackson Heights, Queens to make sure immigrants know their rights if ICE agents come knocking on their doors.

"These are our most protected spaces because law enforcement cannot enter there without a judicial warrant," said Natalie Alper of NY Immigration Coalition.

It's a lesson on what to expect and what to do if federal agents come knocking.

"Everybody deserves to know what they have to say if they engage with one of these authorities," said Nilbia Coyot with the New Immigrant Community Empowerment.

A "know your rights" workshop in a Jackson Heights church basement intended for immigrants in the Queens community had more than 100 RSVPs but only a couple dozen people showed up.

It was mostly advocates who plan to help get the information out.

No surprise, the people who need this information most, may not be taking risks.

"At this moment, we have people who are literally hiding, who are not taking their kids to school or to their medical appointments, or even missing their appointments with their attorneys, which is so, so important," Coyot said.

New York City Public Schools noted a 1.5% drop in attendance in the last few weeks and school officials have been hearing from parents who are scared as they hear about ICE raids.

And just over the Queens border on Tuesday, 10 members of the Nassau County Police Department were deputized as ICE agents.

"I believe we're the first major county in the United States that is actively involved in cross-designating and embedding our Nassau County detectives, as well as providing jail cells for temporary detainment," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

"If local law enforcement is taking on the federal functions of immigration, they are going to be alienating themselves from the communities they are supposed to be protecting. In New York City, we have clear laws against that," NYC Council Member Shekar Krishnan said.

Krishnan, who helped organize the informational meeting, says there will be more like this so that communities aren't alienated and feel confident knowing how to handle that knock at the door.

"If you are asked by the agents for consent for a search, you have the right not to give that consent. And of course, don't run, don't lie to federal agents, but you have basic protections in these encounters," Krishnan said.

For those who may be hesitant to come to meetings in person, advocates are picking up red cards to hand out in immigrant communities, with reminders on exactly what to say to a federal agent to assert your Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights. Those apply to noncitizens too.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.