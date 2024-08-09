NYPD response to robbery leads to massive $5M marijuana bust at warehouse in Astoria

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Hundreds of pounds of marijuana were seized in a raid in Queens on Thursday.

The raid took place at a warehouse facility located on Second Street in Astoria.

Police told Eyewitness News that they became aware of the drugs while responding to a report of a robbery at the warehouse around 3 a.m.

Officers arrested two suspects, who had 100 pounds of cannabis flower.

They realized the suspects were taking the product from the warehouse and reached out to the Sheriff's Office.

Together, the NYPD and New York City Sheriff's Office recovered over $5 million in product, making it one of the largest seizures the city has had, according to authorities.

They say the warehouse was supplying other areas in and outside of New York City.

