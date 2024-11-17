1 person killed in Queens house fire

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- One person was killed when flames engulfed a home in Queens

The FDNY says the fire started in the attic of the home on 110th Avenue between Springfield Blvd. and 221 Street in Jamaica just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was placed under control in an hour.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

