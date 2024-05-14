55-year-old man struck by Honda in Breezy Point hit-and-run

BREEZY POINT, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Queens Monday.

Police say a 55-year-old man was struck by a grey Honda CRV at Beach 208th Street and Rockaway Point Boulevard in Breezy Point just before 5:30 p.m.

The vehicle then sped off, heading eastbound on Rockaway Point Boulevard.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved to contact them.

