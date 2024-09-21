Queens woman found guilty in 2022 stabbing death of immigration lawyer at Flushing office

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A woman from Queens has been found guilty of the fatal stabbing of her former immigration lawyer.

Xiaoning Zhang, 27, was convicted on Friday of stabbing her attorney to death at his Flushing law office back in March of 2022. Prosecutors say Zhang attacked him after he said he could not represent her anymore.

The victim, 66-year-old Jim Li, is a legal scholar who fled China after participating in the 1989 pro-Democracy protests in Tiananmen Square, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

"Jim Li was a renowned immigration attorney in Flushing and hero for his actions in Tiananmen Square. After meeting with Xiaoning Zhang, he agreed to represent her pro bono in her immigration matters. When the defendant's demands and lies about her circumstances became apparent, Li told Zhang he could no longer represent her," Katz said in a release from her office.

Police responded to Li's law office on 39th Avenue back then for reports of a man who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers found Li stabbed in the neck and body and later recovered two knives at the scene.

First responders transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Zhang faces 25 years to life in prison when she is sentenced on October 2.

----------

