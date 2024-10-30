Judge rules law that shut down thousands of cannabis shops across New York City unconstitutional

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A Queens judge ruled Tuesday that the local law that let New York City rapidly shut down more than 1,000 businesses accused of selling cannabis without licenses is unconstitutional because it denies shop owners their rights to due process.

A City Hall spokesperson said the Law Department has filed a notice of appeal in this case, claiming "Illegal smoke shops and their dangerous products endanger young New Yorkers and our quality of life."

"Operation Padlock to Protect," which was given the green light by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul back in April, gave the city the power to padlock stores after just one inspection.

Previously, an operator could continue to run the business during a year-long appeal process.

The city says the operation has shut down over 1,200 illegal cannabis shops and seized over $82 million in illegal products.

