35-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after falling off bridge in Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A 35-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after falling off the Cross Bay Bridge in Rockaway Beach, Queens on Wednesday.

It happened just before 7:25 p.m. at Beach 92nd Street and Beach Channel Drive.

Police say the driver was riding a 2019 Kawasaki and traveling northbound on Cross Bay Bridge Blvd. when he failed to navigate a turn and fell from the bridge onto the intersection.

The driver was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

