Man killed after motorcycle strikes car in Queens intersection

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Queens.

Officials say the bike sped into the intersection at 184th Street and 73rd Avenue in Fresh Meadows just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, where it struck a car.

The passenger on the bike, a 21-year-old man, was killed. The bike's driver, a 17-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Neither was wearing a helmet.

The 75-year-old man who was driving the car refused medical attention.

