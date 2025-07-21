Man charged in stabbing deaths of wife, toddler daughter in Ridgewood home

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A man who allegedly stabbed his wife and 2-year-old daughter to death before critically injuring himself in their Queens home has been charged with murder.

Ernesto Cruz, 54, was charged Monday with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the deaths of 41-year-old Ana Pilatagsi-Moposita and 2-year-old Analiz Cruz.

Police say the father was using FaceTime with his nephew as he was stabbing his wife and daughter. The nephew then called police, who responded just after 7 p.m. Saturday on Forest Avenue in Ridgewood.

Officers say Pilatagsi-Moposita was stabbed roughly 18 times in the neck and chest and was pronounced dead. Her 2-year-old daughter was stabbed nine times and was later pronounced dead.

The 54-year-old man had stab wounds to the chest and was critically wounded.

Neighbors say they have never heard any fighting in the apartment. In fact, they did not know the family well at all, because they kept to themselves. They say everything appeared normal -- at least on the outside.

"I think we are all in shock. Maybe ask us in a few days but right now we're all in much shock. It's very sad," said one neighbor.

The bloodshed appears domestic in nature, as police say they are not looking for any other suspects. Authorities are investigating what sparked the violence.

Police are still trying to piece together what sparked the triple stabbing.

