Mother, toddler stabbed to death in Queens home; father critical in apparent murder-suicide attempt

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A mother and her two-year-old girl were stabbed to death and the father is in critical condition after an apparent murder-suicide attempt inside a Queens home.

Police responded to an assault in progress just after 7 p.m. Saturday on Forest Ave. in Ridgewood. When officers got there, the unthinkable had already been done.

One by one, bodies were removed from the apartment.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified, watched in horror.

"This isn't normal you just don't see gurneys and people filled with blood coming out of a building. That's not normal. Not in this neighborhood," they said.

Police say the 41-year-old mother was stabbed roughly 18 times in the neck and chest and was pronounced dead. Her two-year-old daughter was stabbed nine times and was later pronounced dead.

Police say the father FaceTimed his nephew as he was stabbing the wife and child. The nephew then called police.

The 54-year-old man had stab wounds to the chest and was critically wounded.

Neighbors say they have never heard any fighting in the apartment. In fact, they did not know the family well at all, because they kept to themselves. They say everything appeared normal -- at least on the outside.

"I think we are all in shock. Maybe ask us in a few days but right now we're all in much shock. It's very sad," said one neighbor.

The bloodshed appears domestic in nature as police say they are not looking for any suspects.

Police are still trying to piece together what sparked the triple stabbing.

