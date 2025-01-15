24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Human remains found stuffed into plastic bags in Queens apartment

ByRaegan Medgie WABC logo
Wednesday, January 15, 2025 10:27AM
Human remains found inside garbage bags in Queens apartment
Raegan Medgie has the latest in Kew Gardens.

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are working to get answers about a gruesome find inside an apartment in Queens.

Officers found a man's body stuffed into garbage bags under a bed in Kew Gardens Hills.

The man, who is believed to be 55-years-old, was discovered after police responded to his apartment building on 70th Avenue for a welfare check.

They made the discovery just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people who live in the apartment are being interviewed by police.

Officials do not believe the man was a resident at the address. They have deemed the death suspicious and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

ALSO READ: Community mourns loss of USPS worker stabbed and killed in deli

Janice Yu reports on the community mourning the loss of the postal worker killed in a Harlem deli.

----------


* More Queens news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW