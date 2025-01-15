Human remains found stuffed into plastic bags in Queens apartment

KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are working to get answers about a gruesome find inside an apartment in Queens.
Officers found a man's body stuffed into garbage bags under a bed in Kew Gardens Hills.
The man, who is believed to be 55-years-old, was discovered after police responded to his apartment building on 70th Avenue for a welfare check.
They made the discovery just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people who live in the apartment are being interviewed by police.
Officials do not believe the man was a resident at the address. They have deemed the death suspicious and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
----------
