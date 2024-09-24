Parents outraged over alleged prostitution near Queens elementary schools

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A community in Queens is coming together to demand change in response to alleged sex workers and brothels operating just steps away from schools in their neighborhood.

Frustrated parents in Jackson Heights and Corona are taking their outrage to a hearing being held Tuesday night.

Even though police made some arrests last week, some say the area surrounding three elementary schools looks more like a red light district than a place for children.

Former New York City Councilman Hiram Monserrate says the solicitation is blatant and often happening in broad daylight.

"There are more brothels than there are bodegas in this community," Monserrate said. "We have an active 24-hour brothel across the street from two elementary schools. Our kids are seeing this this. This is not acceptable."

Neli Rodriguez's grandson attends PS 19 at Roosevelt Avenue and 99th. There are two other schools nearby: PS 307 on 100th and PS 89 on Britton Avenue.

Rodriguez says her grandson and her teenaged kids have to walk by women soliciting outside of stores.

"You literally have to shield their eyes because the open urination is just impossible," Rodriguez said. "And to explain to my little grandson why there's women here are shaking and, you know, doing all of that stuff."

Just last week, the NYPD raided a store front near Roosevelt Avenue and Case Street that was allegedly being used as a brothel just half a mile from PS 19.

Three people were arrested on prostitution charges.

Cops stood along Roosevelt Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, but Monserrate and Rodriguez say much more needs to be done.

"And we are calling upon all the authorities to use their resources and ensure that we have more police protection and that there's more enforcement around the Roosevelt Avenue corridor in this part of Queens," Monserrate said.

There is a Community Education Council District 24 meeting Tuesday night to talk about more school security.

There is also a Rescue Roosevelt rally happening Sunday afternoon to call for change in the neighborhood.

