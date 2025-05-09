Astoria pastry shop keeps tradition going with Pope Leo cookies

QUEENS (WABC) -- An Astoria, Queens, pastry shop that got international attention in 2024 when it distributed cookies to inmates at Rikers Island of Pope Francis, is keeping up the tradition with Pope Leo cookies.

La Guli Pastry continues its tradition of honoring the Pope by introducing its "Pope Leo Cookie," complete with an image of Pope Leo XIV.

Longtime patrons of the pastry shop were anxiously waiting for their cookies as white smoke appeared from the chimney at the Sistine Chapel and the announcement came of the new pope.

La Guli Pastry first made their "Pope Francis Cookie" in 2015 with the pope's memorable visit to New York City.

Nine years later, the owner was moved by the Pope's visit to the Montorio Prison in Italy in 2024, in which he gave hope and inspiration to the incarcerated there.

She brought back the "Pope Francis Cookie" to use as inspiration to the incarcerated at Rikers Island.

The new Pope Leo cookie signals a positive gesture for a new era of the Catholic Church.

