$10M worth of cannabis product seized from warehouse after bust in Bellerose, Queens

BELLEROSE, Queens (WABC) -- A major cannabis bust took place in Queens Tuesday night, with police seizing $10 million worth of weed from a warehouse.

The NYC Sheriff's Office raided 88-10 Little Neck Pkwy in the Bellerose section, executing a search warrant with the NYPD.

Police say they are cracking down on illegal smoke shops, calling it a public safety issue.

Of particular concern, says Detective Sgt. Veronica Robels of the NYC Sherriff's Office, is that many products seem to be marketed at children.

"What comes to mind is the children because you have very vibrant packaging, very colorful packaging you saw downstairs," Robels said. "It attracts the eye. When you are a kid, you are attracted to bright colors and the packaging that they use they are very familiar with. It can look like a Skittles package, they think its Skittles but it's really not."

Robels said the buildings that house these products hide in plain site - right in the middle of communities next to local pizzerias and bus stops.

"We are definitely looking into warehouses in the New York City area and we will come and seize whatever products needed," Robels said.

