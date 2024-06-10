16-year-old boy shot in the leg at basketball court in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A teen was injured after being shot at a basketball court on Monday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. at Jamaica Avenue and 150th Street in the Jamaica section.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg at a basketball court at the location.

They say he's in stable condition.

No further details have been provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

