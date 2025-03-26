2 teenagers slashed in Astoria Park in Queens; no arrests

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two teens were slashed in a park in Queens on Tuesday.
The slashings happened around 7:30 p.m. in Astoria Park near the swimming pool.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl both with a slash wound to the stomach.
They were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens where they are expected to be OK.
There's no description of the suspect so far.
Police say it appeared there was a dispute before slashings occurred.
It's not clear what the dispute about.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.
