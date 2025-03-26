2 teenagers slashed in Astoria Park in Queens; no arrests

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two teens were slashed in a park in Queens on Tuesday.

The slashings happened around 7:30 p.m. in Astoria Park near the swimming pool.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl both with a slash wound to the stomach.

They were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens where they are expected to be OK.

There's no description of the suspect so far.

Police say it appeared there was a dispute before slashings occurred.

It's not clear what the dispute about.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.