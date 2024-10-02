  • Full Story
82-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in Flushing, Queens: police

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 10:46PM
82-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in Flushing, Queens
Eyewitness News has breaking details on the subway attack in Queens.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly pushed onto subway tracks at a station in Flushing, Queens on Wednesday.

The 82-year-old victim says she was walking on the platform at the Flushing-Main Street station when she was pushed onto the tracks just before noon.

She told detectives that she didn't know the suspect who pushed her.

The suspect, described as a man, is still on the loose.

The woman is expected to be OK.

