Woman critical after being stabbed multiple times at Queens subway station

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 25-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times at a subway station in Queens.

Police say it happened on the mezzanine level of the E train at the Jamaica Van Wyck stop.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

One person is in custody.

Police do not know what led up to the stabbing or if the suspect knew the victim.

