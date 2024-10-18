Woman accused of carjacking Uber, beating driver and crashing vehicle in Bellerose, Queens

Police are looking for the suspect, who fled on foot after crashing the Uber driver's vehicle.

BELLEROSE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after an Uber driver was carjacked by a woman who wound-up crashing into a bunch of other cars before fleeing on foot in Queens.

The incident happened on 86th Avenue in Bellerose, Queens around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, October 10.

Police say a 52-year-old Uber driver was picking up a passenger at the location when an unidentified female entered the vehicle.

Surveillance video shows the thief opening the Uber's front passenger door.

The woman then punches the victim in the face and body multiple times, bites him in the back and pushes him out of his vehicle, according to police.

They say the woman then fled in the victim's vehicle, traveling westbound on 86th Avenue before crashing into multiple parked cars and a tree.

The suspect then fled on foot, traveling in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

Uber released a statement in response to the attack.

"What this driver endured is nothing short of terrifying. We've been in touch with him and have reached out to offer support. We have been in contact with police and will continue to do whatever we can to assist their investigation," an Uber spokesperson said.

Police are now searching for the suspect, described as a female, approximately 5 feet tall and 180 pounds.



