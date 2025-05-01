Rallies, protests held in NYC to mark May Day, International Workers Day

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- May 1st is International Workers Day, also known as May Day.

It's recognized as a time to march and rally in support of protecting workers' rights, unions, federal employees, and public service jobs.

Events marking May Day were taking place across the Tri-State area, including a rally planned for Thursday evening in Foley Square.

Earlier, another rally was held in Union Square, drawing a large crowd.

This year, organizers in numerous cities, including New York, are calling for unity across many causes and groups.

"We're organizing for a world where every family has housing, health care, fair wages, union protection, and safety - regardless of race, immigration status, or zip code," the American Civil Liberty Union of New York said in a statement.

The roots of May Day stretch back over a century to a turbulent and pivotal time in U.S. labor history.

In the 1880s, unions pushing for better workplace conditions began advocating for an eight-hour workday with widespread demonstrations and strikes. In May 1886, a Chicago labor rally turned deadly when a bomb was thrown and police retaliated with gunfire. Several labor activists, most of them immigrants, were convicted of conspiracy to incite violence among other charges. Four were hanged.

Unions later recommended that the workers be honored every May 1. A sculpture in Chicago's Haymarket Square commemorates them with an inscription that reads: "Dedicated to all workers of the world."

(Some information from the Associated Press)

