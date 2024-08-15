Rally against horse-drawn carriages in NYC pushing for 'Ryder's Law' by city council

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A rally is planned for Thursday, calling on the New York City Council to pass a bill banning the city's horse carriage industry.

The bill, called "Ryder's Law," would stop the city from issuing new licenses to horse-drawn cabs.

"In 21st Century New York City, and frankly anywhere else, we should no longer see horses laboring to pull carriages in city traffic; it's a practice that's outdated, inhumane and unsafe. Passing a ban on horse-drawn carriages, is a no-brainer decision that would protect horses and the public and benefit workers, marking an end to this cruel and antiquated industry," Council Member Robert Holden said.

It would also help retrain carriage horse drivers for other employment.

The proposed bill is named after a 26-year-old horse that collapsed on the street in 2022.

"We are constantly finding carriage horses forced into heavy Midtown traffic daily while elderly, injured and sick - just like Ryder was. These horses are suffering immensely," said Edita Birnkrant, Executive Director of NYCLASS.

That horse's handler was eventually charged with animal abuse.

