Ramapo officials want to shut down school they say has no electricity, smoke detectors

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- Town officials in the Rockland County community of Ramapo are ordering a school with no electricity and other safety violations to shut down.

Building inspectors were back at 82 Highview Road on Friday as the town moves forward with efforts to shut down the facility for good.

The building operates as an Orthodox Jewish school, dormitory and day care center for an estimated 55 students, but has recently been slapped with numerous safety violations.

Court filings show photographs taken during inspections showing generators being used to power the building because of a lack of electric service, a tangle of extension cords running into the building that officials claim have no working fire alarms, carbon monoxide detectors or smoke detectors.

The town says the building lacks a certificate of occupancy and is otherwise unsanitary in a summons describing it as a "clear and present danger to human life" in its present condition.

There was no comment from administrators in the school but a sign out front says Yeshiva Chofetz Chaim is not operating on the property until further notice.

A court hearing scheduled for next week could determine whether it will ever again.

