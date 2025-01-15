Ramsey High School leading charge as Gov. Murphy calls for ban of cellphones in NJ classrooms

RAMSEY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy got a standing ovation after he announced his support for a school cell phone ban during his State of the State address on Tuesday, but one high school has already had a policy in place for several years.

It has been only two weeks, but the students at Ramsey High School have gotten the hang of the newest way they are required to hang up their phone activities during school.

The high school has had a "no phones in class policy" since 2019.

"It's definitely been easier to focus in my classes and not worry about what's on my phone or outside of the school," said Ramsey High School senior Ellie Walsh.

Before the school implemented the individual lock pouches, students would put their phones in a hanging container at each class and get them afterwards. It worked...sort of.

"At the beginning of the year they would be good, but then by January fewer phones would be in the holder, and by June I'd look up there and there were no phones and I'd be like 'You have to put your phone in the holder,'" said math teacher Maria Gaffney.

But this new system, a $30,000 investment, Gaffney says is working quite well.

"I do feel they are more focused on the lesson, taking notes, asking good questions so they're following what's happening in the classroom," Gaffney said.

That's the goal that Governor Murphy wants achieved in all of New Jersey's nearly 600 school districts, K through 12. During his State of the State address, he called cell phones one of the biggest obstacles to kids getting the most out of class time.

"Today our children are inundated with screens," Murphy said.

Ramsey High School Principal Mike Thumm says this system would also make it easier to handle any emergency that might require a police response.

"It could take up bandwidth if we are trying to communicate, it could also mix messages and create a problem," Thumm said.

Many students say they have no problem spending time off their phones.

"My friends and I usually talk anyway we all sit in a circle in the chorus room and talk so that's nice," said Ramsey senior Reyva Poage.

"It's really an easy change," another student said.

