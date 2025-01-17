Rapper Busta Rhymes accused of assaulting assistant in Brooklyn, police say

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Rapper Busta Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr. was arrested and charged with allegedly assaulting his assistant, police say.

The incident reportedly took place in Downtown Brooklyn on January 10.

Police say it appears the rapper got into an argument with a 50-year-old man along Jay St. and Front St. Police say Busta Rhymes punched the victim in the face.

The victim was injured and is expected to be okay.

An investigation is ongoing.

