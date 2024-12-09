Jay-Z added to civil lawsuit alleging rape of girl, 13, along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sean "Jay-Z" Carter and Sean "Diddy" Combs are accused of raping a then-13-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards, according to an amended civil lawsuit filed Sunday.

"Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor," the lawsuit said without naming the celebrity.

Jay-Z was added to the lawsuit that was originally filed in October as one of several anonymous complaints by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee.

Many of the lawsuits did not survive because the plaintiffs declined to be named but, in this case, the judge said the then 13-year-old showed sufficient cause to continue anonymously.

Carter was identified in the original complaint as Celebrity A.

The plaintiff alleged she was noticed by a limousine driver who invited her to the afterparty where Combs and Carter raped her.

In a statement posted to the Roc Nation X account on Sunday, Jay-Z denied the allegations made against him in the filing.

Carter released a statement through Roc Nation saying,

In addition, Sean Combs' legal team released a statement saying,

"This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs. As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone-man or woman, adult or minor."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.