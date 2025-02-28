What you need to know as the REAL ID deadline approaches

Marcus Solis has more on upgrading to a Real ID ahead of the May 7 deadline.

Marcus Solis has more on upgrading to a Real ID ahead of the May 7 deadline.

Marcus Solis has more on upgrading to a Real ID ahead of the May 7 deadline.

Marcus Solis has more on upgrading to a Real ID ahead of the May 7 deadline.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The deadline for Americans to get their REAL ID is approaching fast.

Starting on May 7th, Americans must have a REAL ID or a passport in order to board a domestic flight.

Friday afternoon, the TSA held a press conference to remind Americans about the change.

For Jack Bendheim getting his REAL ID at the Yonkers DMV went according to plan, but for others trying to book same-day appointments, not so much.

"I know the deadline is approaching for years, but I waited long, there was some panic, made the appointment, got the appointment and everything inside went really well," Bendheim said.

"Every DMV is backed up, I came all the way from downtown Manhattan I said maybe I'll come by Yonkers it'll be empty but same scenario," said Stephen Johnson.

The rush is on for Americans to upgrade their driver's license to a REAL ID, which requires additional proof of identity.

Congress approved the added security measure 20 years ago in the wake of the September 11th attacks.

The deadline has been extended a couple of times, but will not be extended again.

Starting May 7th, REAL IDs will be required to board a flight for travel within the U.S. and the Caribbean and to enter certain federal facilities.

Officials are getting the word out ahead of the busy summer travel season.

Newark Liberty Airport screens over 83,000 passengers each day.

"Even if 95 percent of that volume had a REAL ID, that would still amount to over 4,000 individuals without one," said Thomas Carter, TSA New Jersey security director said.

REAL IDs are designated with a star on the upper right-hand corner of a driver's license in all 50 states.

Appointments have been hard to book.

Same-day appointments are virtually impossible to come by.

The advice is to book an appointment as soon as possible.

"I just want to make sure it's easier for me to travel, I love to travel," said Naromie Noel.

Some New Yorkers may have an enhanced ID designated with a U.S. flag.

That's a step above a REAL ID and meets the security requirement.

If you can't secure a REAL ID before the deadline, travel is still possible with a valid passport.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.