Red carpet premiere of new film 'A Real Pain' hosted at Museum of Modern Art

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Museum of Modern Art hosted the New York City premiere of 'A Real Pain,' Thursday night.

Jesse Eisenberg, who wrote, directed and starred in the new film, described it as a buddy comedy that asks deeper questions.

The movie tells the story of two cousins, played by Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin, who tour Poland to honor their beloved grandmother.

Eisenberg, who grew up in East Brunswick, New Jersey, is himself of Polish descent.

'A Real Pain' opens in theaters on November 1.

The film's production company is owned by Disney, the parent company of WABC-TV.

