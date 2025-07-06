Red Bulls' own goal allows Earthquakes to earn 1-1 draw

The San Jose Earthquakes benefited from a Mohammed Sofo own goal and overcame a DeJuan Jones red card in Saturday's 1-1 draw with the visiting New York Red Bulls.

Sofo's error allowed San Jose (7-7-7, 28 points) to equalize in the 58th minute, but the Earthquakes were reduced to 10 players just six minutes later when Jones received his second booking of the match.

The Red Bulls (8-7-6, 30 points) didn't generate much offense when holding the man advantage, but had a potential goal erased on a close offsides call in the 83rd minute. Sean Nealis' header was waved off since Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was judged to be narrowly offside, and the official's call stood after a video review, to New York's dismay.

Emil Forsberg scored the only goal for the Red Bulls, who are winless (0-1-3) in their last four matches. The Red Bulls are only 1-6-4 in 11 regular-season road matches.

San Jose, 4-1-6 in its last 11 matches, is on a four-match (1-0-3) unbeaten streak.

In the 19th minute, Forsberg went to work after taking a pass from Peter Stroud in the box. Quickly maneuvering amidst three San Jose players, Forsberg did a great job of creating space for himself, and then firing home the finish for his seventh goal of the season.

The Earthquakes had few good chances at the equalizer sail wide of the net early in the second half, but the tying goal instead accidentally came from Sofo in the 58th minute. Cristian Espinoza sent a perfect cross in front to Vitor Costa, whose touch was already going towards the open net before Sofo's deflection.

Just as it seemed San Jose had regained the momentum, Jones was removed from the field. Jones received his first booking in the 54th minute and then his second yellow card in the 64th for a dangerous tackle on Stroud.

New York defender Raheem Edwards received a red card while on the substitute bench in the 87th minute, getting ejected for poor sportsmanship.

